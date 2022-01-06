Four accused of attempting to grab Uhuru’s land – VIDEO

Four men accused of trying to grab land owned by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Karen have been detained at the Muthaiga Police Station for two days.

The four were presented before Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Jane Kamau on Wednesday after they were arrested while trying to find a buyer for the private land.

They were arraigned on allegations of spying and forging a title deed to the prime land.

According to reports, the four will be interrogated by police and help the authorities in arresting more suspects involved in the land-grabbing scheme.

“I urge this court to grant the seven days sought by Sgt (Lawson) Shuma to track down other persons teaming up with the suspects behind the forcible entry, noting that it is the property of a prominent leader,” State prosecutor, Fredrick Kimathi, told the court.

According to court documents, the four, Mohamed Muhamud Wako alias Hussein Mohamed, James Owino Opere, Jonah Salun Tuuko and Samakin Lesingiran went to the land on Windy Ridge Lane Karen (L.R. No.1159/88) without the permission of the owner.

They then started searching for the beacons and the land markings with a clear intention of selling it off.

“They were arrested by officers from Karen Police Station and after interrogation, there is reasonable suspicion that they are in possession of a forged title deed which they are using to lure unsuspecting people to buy the land,” Kimathi said.

The Magistrate directed that the four be freed on a police cash bail of Sh30,000 each on Friday, January 7,2022.

“They will be detained till tomorrow (Thursday) after which they will be released on a police bond of Ksh30,000 each to allow the police complete investigations,” ruled Kamau.

The suspects were represented by defence lawyers Danstan Omari and Shadrack Wamboi.

“The suspects have disclosed to me that police told them the land belongs to President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Omari said.

The case will be mentioned on January 12.