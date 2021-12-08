Football boss Nick Mwendwa makes stadium comeback

Former Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa attending a Primier League match between Kariobangi sharks and Kenya Police at Kasarani Annex on December 8,2021.PHOTO|SILA KIPLAGAT

Embattled football boss Nick Mwendwa has made his first public appearance since securing temporary freedom.

On Wednesday, a beaming Mwendwa, who recently stepped aside from his role as president of the disbanded Football Kenya Federation (FKF), was spotted at the Kasarani Annex grounds watching the league match between Kariobangi Sharks and Kenya Police.

Donning a grey hood sweater and matching jeans, Mwendwa, who’s in the past confirmed owning the Kariobangi based club, arrived in the company of Sharks Chief Executive Lynda Ambiyo and followed proceedings of this game from the stands.

The beaming 43-year old then briefly walked to his car, a white Mercedes Benz, at half-time, before returning to his seat.

He then appeared to ignore some chants and jeers from a section of the Police fans during the game.

Kenya Police won the match 3-1.

Incidentally, this match was organised by the FKF caretaker committee which Mwendwa’s federation is challenging its validity in court.

Mwendwa has twice been arrested in the past three weeks and is currently out on an Sh10 million bail after denying fraud-related charges related to the reported loss of Sh38 million.

The Anti-corruption court handed him strict bail terms upon his release, including depositing his passport in court, and barring him from accessing the FKF offices for the duration of his case.

He was also from contacting witnesses in the case either directly or through proxies and gagged from discussing the case in the media.

The arrests came at a time Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded FKF and set up a caretaker committee to run football affairs in the country in the interim.

Amina is reported to be in talks with Fifa over seeking a solution to this stalemate.