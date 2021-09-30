Fly 748 launch flights on Nairobi-Malindi route

Renowned aviation company, 748 Air Services, has today launched daily flights from Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Malindi, adding more routes to Kenya’s coastal tourism circuit.

The start of Malindi flights comes barely a month since the airline opened its Mombasa office to support the recovery of the hospitality sector that bore the biggest brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic.

748 Air Services Chairman, Ahmed Jibril said the new route is to help more domestic travellers to experience the best of Malindi at competitive rates.

“We plan to contribute significantly to the full recovery of hotel establishments in these areas by boosting their foot traffic,” said Mr. Jibril.

The first flight on this route will depart JKIA in Nairobi at midday for Malindi and leave the coastal city for the capital at 02:00 p.m.

Passengers will enjoy a very competitive return ticket cost starting from as low as KEs 10,700 for the route using 748’s fast and versatile Dash 8-Q400 fleet with a capacity of 78 passengers.

“From coral reefs that lie just 1,000 feet off its shore, lagoons, mangroves, and the best hotels, you cannot fail to fall in love with this picturesque tourist destination at such competitive market rates,” said Mr. Jibril.

Malindi now brings the airline’s domestic routes to five, having already operations to Mombasa, Kisumu, Ukunda and Maasai Mara.

The airline started the aggressive expansion of its domestic scheduled flights in May, with two daily flights between Nairobi and Kisumu, and later on started operations in Mombasa and Diani.

“We are so much excited with the start of Malindi route as we continue shaping local flight experience for our clients with zero flight cancellations and delays to allow you to plan well ahead and have much more time to enjoy the splendor of Malindi,” said 748 Air Services Managing Director, Moses Mwangi.