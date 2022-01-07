FKF caretaker committee dismiss talk of Amrouche return

Adel Amrouche reacts on the touchline during a past Harambee Stars match in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee has dismissed talk of hiring former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche for the same job.

Stars coaching job has been vacant since Engin Firat’s two month contract expired in November 2021.

So there is media talk that Amrouche, who handled Stars between 2013 and 2014, is set make a comeback.

The Belgian coach, who sued Kenya at Fifa and was awarded Sh109 million in unfair dismissal in 2017, has been in the country in the past weeks and was spotted attending local football tournaments and fielding interviews with media houses.

This raised speculation of a second stab at the job but that has been dismissed.

“That is not true,” explained Ali Amour, a member of the committee in a recent media interview.

We’ve have never met him (Amrouche), neither have we called him or reached out with him to discuss anything. The committee is even yet to discuss any new additions for the Harambee Stars technical bench.”

Amrouche won the 2013 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup while in charge of Kenya.

He helped Kenya earn a credible draw away to Nigeria in a 2014 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

Former Gor Mahia coaches Manuel Carlos Vaz Pinto and Zdravko Logarusic are the other coaches mentioned with the Stars role.