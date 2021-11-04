Comedian Eric Omondi’s five scandals

Eric Omondi, the self-proclaimed president of comedy in Africa, is known to most as a talented artist who’s come up through the ranks to dominate the entertainment industry in Africa.

But he’s also emerged as a controversial character in recent times with a number of not-so-pleasant incidents associated with his name. Here are some of the controversial stunts associated with him.

1. Naked swim stunt – In February 2018, the comedian once stripped naked and swam in a river in a comedy stunt suggesting he was a village boy. The stunt brought a huge uproar on social media leading to his apology and public support from stakeholders including former Safaricom Chief Executive the late Bob Collymore.

2. Public spat with Film boss Ezekiel Mutua – After Mutua once referred to artists as ‘broke and beggars’ in July 2021, a furious Omondi hit back via social media, accusing the film boss of misappropriation of public funds and failing to honour his pledges to artistes. He then vowed to ensure Mutua is kicked out of office.

3. Arrested for sharing inappropriate content – Omondi’s beef with Mutua had started months earlier when the film boss had the comedian arrested for sharing inappropriate content from his Wife Material show. Mutua was released days later and a team of mediators led by Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill, and Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o put up to help sort the differences between the two.

4. Show suspended – And that is not all. In March 2021, the comedian’s show was once suspended over airing of indecent scenes which caught the attention of, you guessed it right, Mutua. The suspension came days after he was arrested for violating the film’s act by distributing the unauthorized film. Eric later apologized for the content of the show and reached an accord with Mr. Mutua not to air obscene content again.

5. Baby mama drama – And now this. The comedian has been a trending topic this week after his baby mama Jackie Maribe recently called him out for being a deadbeat and failing to provide for their seven-year-old son. Omondi has denied the claims and challenged Maribe to a DNA test.