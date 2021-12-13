Femi One, Stivo Simple Boy perform at Jamhuri Day fete

Kibera-based artiste Steven Otieno better known by the stage name Stivo Simple Boy during an interview with Nation on December 4, 2019. PHOTO | ELVIS ONDIEKI

Kenya at the weekend celebrated her 58th birthday in a colourful Jamhuri Day event at the spruced up Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

The ceremony was led by President Uhuru Kenyatta who was dressed in full military regalia, in what will most likely be his last Jamhuri Day event as president ahead of the lapse of his term ends in August. of 2022.

The celebrations were characterized by lots of electric performances from many groups, from military to musicians, and in the country’s ever-changing music landscape, the celebrations offered an opportunity to some Kenyan artists to entertain Kenyans.

One notable performance that got Gengetone fans excited was the collaboration between Femi One, Stivo Simple Boy, Mbogi Genje, and Jua Cali who performed together at the Uhuru Garden event.

While all musicians and dancers were visibly at their best in giving a performance that befits the stature of the event, some notable music personalities were a surprise.

The six all dressed in white performed a song called “one Tribe” to celebrate and encourage unity despite our varied tribal diversity.

Their performance left many Kenyans nodding in agreement even as others congratulated them for their artistic creativity.

Other notable performances of the day included “Kenya Number One” by Nyota Ndogo, Chris Adwar, Lilian Rotich, and Joseph Shisia and “Damu Moja” by Chuchu, Ayrosh, and Manio.