Zuchu denies revolt in Wasafi over her fast-rising star





Sensational upcoming bongo flava musician Zuchu has been forced to address wild reports on the alleged rift among musicians at Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) record label over her success.

The fast-rising star is only seven months old at WCB but her growing musical success has caught many within and without the label owned by Diamond Platnumz in awe.

Zuchu is already in line for several top honours in the industry to challenge seasoned artistes.

The management has also been investing heavily into pushing her brand and this has seen reports emerge claiming there was growing disquiet over ‘too much attention’ given to her.

While refuting the implosion allegations, Zuchu said all other artistes were actually very supportive of her and her fast rise in the music business.

“The entire WCB team is very proud of me. As such I don’t think there is any hate as it has been suggested because everyone has his or her projects and timing. Besides all these artistes are already established,” she explained.

In recent months, rumuors have emerged that a top Lava Lava artiste has been frustrated with Zuchu’s rise as he has been unable to release new music for months since Zuchu’s entry.