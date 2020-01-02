Yvonne Chaka Chaka denies being deported from Uganda

South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has refuted reports that she was deported from Uganda on Tuesday.

Yvonne had been invited to perform at the Buganda Kingdom’s annual end of the year concert, popularly known as Enkuka, but Ugandan police said she was deported on visa grounds.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga noted Chaka Chaka landed in Uganda on an ordinary visa instead of a work visa.

“This is to inform the public that a security task team with close coordination with immigration officials has this afternoon escorted Ms Mhinga Yvonne, popularly known as Chaka Chaka to Entebbe International airport, where she boarded her next immediate flight to South Africa, via Kigali,” he said.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

In a series of messages posted on Twitter on New Year’s eve, Yvonne rubbished the reports from Ugandan police.

“After reading all this I don’t know if I should just laugh or cry. All I am asking for is pls stop hate speech and fake news. What is this world coming to? If I was deported would they buy me a business class ticket. Nooooo they just put u on the plane…now you know,” she said on Tuesday night.

Reports have, however, emerged that the musician’s trouble with Ugandan authority started when she described singer-cum-MP Bobi Wine as ‘the next Mandela’. Wine bemoaned her treatment.

“Our friends from abroad have attracted the wrath of the state for openly supporting our struggle for freedom. Today international icon @YvonneChakaX2 was deported from Uganda. Whatever reasons the security agencies give, we all know the regime is afraid of her SONGS OF FREEDOM!” Bobi Wine tweeted.