Your power is temporary, the will of the people is eternal, Sonko scoffs at Uhuru

Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has yet again hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta over what he claims is abuse of power by some officials at Harambee House.

This is the latest of Sonko’s many rants on social media following the transfer of crucial Nairobi County functions to the National Government.

“Power comes, power goes, power is temporary, and transient but the will of the people, and the will of God, is eternal,” Sonko wrote.

He also reminded the President of an incident when he was teargassed by the police during President Mwai Kibaki’s era for fighting for the citizen’s rights.

“Sometimes in 2006, there was a standoff between hawkers and @PoliceKE. The current President stepped in to help quell the crisis, but his efforts did not succeed. Senior officers at the OP directed the then Nairobi PPO to instruct his officers on the ground to disperse the hawkers and the then the leader of official opposition Uhuru Kenyatta by tear gassing them. Nobody then knew that he would one day become President,” he wrote.

HELPING THE POOR

Earlier on Tuesday in another social media rant, Sonko had dared Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho to do his worst after he defied the order to cease helping the poor.

The Sonko Rescue Team, an NGO associated with the Governor, has been barred from issuing relief food to poor residents of Nairobi and installing sanitation booths to city dwellers.

Sonko has severally accused Kibicho of frustrating him and using Nairobi Regional Coordinator Wilson Njenga to undermine his office.

But on Tuesday, the governor went ahead to distribute food to vulnerable Nairobians and dared Kibicho to take action against him.