Your final chance to get rid of old Sh1000 notes before they become useless

When the clock strike midnight on Monday, the old generation Sh1,000 will cease being legal tender as per the deadline set by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) for withdrawal of the old notes from circulation.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge has on many occasions said the Monday deadline will not be extended.

And just to make sure that all are aware of this, on Monday the CBK tweeted:

“This is it! Leo ni leo!”

The government on June 1, 2019 ordered the return of the old generation Sh1,000 notes, saying they will cease to be legal tender on October 1, 2019.

CBK has in recent days been running an aggressive campaign aimed at educating Kenyans on the new generation banknotes and also giving constant reminders of the deadline for exchanging the old notes.

The introduction of the new banknotes has also seen the raise of fake money into circulation with many Kenyans falling victim because they have not yet familiarized themselves with the appearance and distinctive features of the new banknotes.