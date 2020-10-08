Owalo: Raila’s supporters owe Ruto a ‘political debt’

Deputy President William Ruto and former ANC official Eliud Owalo during a recent meeting with opinion leaders at the DP's Karen residence in Nairobi. PHOTO | DPPS

Eliud Owalo, a former ally of ODM leader Raila Odinga, has said the Luo Nyanza region owes Deputy President William Ruto a ‘political debt’ which they should pay in 2022.

Owalo, who recently decamped from Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC, is gradually turning into the DP’s point man in Odinga’s stronghold.

Since joining Ruto’s team, Owalo has hit the ground running and on Tuesday he commissioned the DP’s campaign coordinating team in Homa Bay.

Owalo urged area residents to support Ruto because the region owes Ruto for the support he gave Odinga back in 2007, leading to his appointment as the country’s Prime Minister following the disputed general elections.

Owalo also said the DP is keen on addressing key challenges facing the region, including unemployment and high cost of living.

HUSTLER MOVEMENT

“The grassroots structures will not only spearhead the Bill Ruto 2022 presidential campaigns in the region but will also at the appropriate time help in identification of and the aggressively campaigning for suitable candidates that the ‘Hustler Movement’ will field for all elective positions up to the ward level,” Owalo said.

“Through this team, the Hustler Movement is ready to field candidates in Homa Bay and Nyanza region for all elective posts,” he said.

The DP is keen on making inroads in the larger Nyanza region ahead of his stab at the presidency in 2022 and Owalo is clearly the man he has settled on to do the job.