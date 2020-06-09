You can keep my hubby’s body, Ruth Matete tells Nigerian High Commission

Gospel singer Ruth Matete has accused the Nigerian High Commission in Nairobi of delaying the burial of her late husband, Pastor John Apewajoye.

For nearly two months, Matate has been fighting to have the remains of her deceased husband released for burial.

DO AS YOU PLEASE

According to the singer’s lawyer, Robert Odanga, she has been fundraising to pay for two hospital bills at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and Beleview Hospital where Apewajoye was treated before he died.

“Our client is done. She has had enough and she is fed up with Nigerian High Commission Nairobi office and how sadistic they treat her. Our client understands she has the option to go to court and have the matter resolved but she will not be taking that option,” a letter addressed to the Commission read in part.

Matete’s lawyer added that his client was not fighting to bury the body in Kenya but she just wanted to finish the process and move on with her life. Where the body would be buried was always the decision of the family of the deceased in Nigeria.

“You can hold the body and do with it as you please. Our client is no longer interested in the body of the deceased and will not lay a claim on the same. She will not be paying any morgue fees whatsoever,” the lawyer further said in his letter.

“Our client will not be held hostage by anyone in regard to the subject matter. Our client should not be contacted by anyone whatsoever in regard to the burial of the diseased as she plans to move on,” added Odanga.

Apewajoye’s body has been lying at KNH mortuary since April 11,2020 after the Nigerian High Commission in Nairobi blocked its release.

BURN INJURIES

Apewajoye, 42, died on April 11 at KNH, where he was receiving medication for burns he suffered while he was reportedly trying to fix a gas cylinder at their home in Great Wall estate in Athi River on March 30, 2020.

Last month Odanga accused the Nigerian High Commission of frustrating his client’s efforts to bury her husband despite receiving consent from his family in Nigeria.

An autopsy showed Apewajoye succumbed to multiple organ failure occasioned by the burn injuries he sustained in the fire incident. Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor said the deceased suffered 60 percent burns.

After the postmortem, the Nigerian High Commission directed police and KNH management to hold the remains of Apewajoye until it authorizes its release.

Matete, 34, who is four months pregnant, had been questioned by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who are probing Apewajoye’s death.

Last month, Apewajowe’s manager and friend, Jessy Mcjessiey, released a video alleging foul play in his sudden death but Matete dismissed the allegations.