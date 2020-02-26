Join our Telegram Channel
Yes, Supreme Court judge Smokin Wanjala is down with swine flu – CJ Maraga

By David Kwalimwa February 26th, 2020 1 min read

Chief Justice David Maraga has confirmed fellow Supreme Court Judge Smokin Wanjala has been hospitalised in India after contracting H1NI swine flu.

“Hon Justice Smokin Wanjala, who is in India for a Judicial Conference, is hospitalised and is undergoing treatment for the H1N0 – Swine flu which also affected 6 Indian Supreme Court Judges. The Judge is making great progress and may be discharged today. Wish him a speedy recovery,” Maraga wrote on Twitter.

Wanjala is a prominent Judge who was a member of the panel that deliberated and ruled on the presidential election petitions in 2013 and 2017.

