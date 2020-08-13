Yassin Juma contracts coronavirus in Ethiopian cell





Kenyan journalist Yassin Juma who is still detained in Ethiopia despite a court granting him bail last week has tested positive for Covid-19.

His lawyer, Kefir Bullo on Thursday confirmed the latest development and said that Juma contracted the disease at Sostegna Police Station where he is being held.

The former NTV reporter was arrested in July along with two Ethiopian journalists and charged with inciting ethnic violence and plotting to kill senior Ethiopian officials, which they strongly deny.

Last week, a court granted him bail according Juma’s lawyers but he is yet to be released.

His lawyer said the judge told him police are refusing to let Juma go.

Foreign Correspondents Association of East Africa, which represents about 450 international journalists in the region, is now calling for Juma’s immediate release.