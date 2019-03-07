Join our WhatsApp Channel
Shocking data on women who’ve lost their lives through domestic violence

By Amina Wako March 7th, 2019 2 min read

25 women have been murdered between January 2, 2019 and February 25, 2019, in domestic-related violence, this according to data from Counting Dead Women Kenya.

The organization collates the numbers and stories of Kenyan women who are killed through domestic violence.

Meanwhile, ahead of the commemoration of the International Women’s Day on March 8, a group of Kenyans on Facebook have organized a peaceful protest under the theme #TotalShutdownKe to protest against femicide and violence against women.

“We march because we want Kenyans to have an honest and open conversation on why as a nation we are not concerned about women in this country dying preventable deaths. We do not want Kenyans to hide behind excuses like ‘she was procuring an abortion so she deserved to die’ or ‘She was immoral and deserved her fate'”, said Nancy Houston, a member of the organizing team.

NATIONAL EMERGENCY

“We want the government to develop a National Action Plan against Femicide and Violence against Women. We want the president to declare violence against women a national emergency,” she added.

Despite the work done by women’s organizations, governments, and other partners, many women and girls subjected to violence still lack access to essential services that support their safety, health, and access to justice.

Here is the full list of women who have lost their lives through domestic violence since the beginning of the year:

  1. Annah Kangogo – February 28, 2019 – Chebios Village in Marakwet West
  2. Asmahan Abdisalan – February 28 – Eastleigh Estate
  3. Fiona Kasayu – February 25 -Kapsoya Estate, Eldoret town
  4. Benard Kipkemoi Maritim murdered wife – February 25 – Kitoben village in Keringet
  5. Peninah Njoki – February 25 – Raiyani village
  6. Evelyn Musira – February 24 – Suna West
  7. Man kills his wife – February 22 – Huruma estate, Nairobi
  8. Beryl Adhiambo Ouma – February 21 – Kahawa Sukari
  9. Ann Chepkwony – February 20 – Kericho County
  10. Faith Chepkurui – February 19 – Kaiboi Technical Training Institute, Nandi County
  11. Killing of 15-year-old girl – February 14 – Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County
  12. 32-year-old woman killed – February 13 – Nakuru
  13. Caroline Mwatha – February 12 – Dandora, Nairobi
  14. Damaris Njeri – February 12 – Rukanga village in Mwea Constituency
  15. Tabitha Muthoni – February 7 – JKUAT
  16. Mildred Odira – February 4 – Kariobangi South, Nairobi
  17. Beryl Otieno – February 3 – Migori county
  18. Mary Kamangara Wambui – January 26 – Juja, Kiambu County
  19. Two-year-old girl killed – January 17 – Nairobi’s Ruai suburb
  20. Ednah Kurgat – January 15 – Mosop
  21. Damaris Mbugua – January 15 – in Gilgil
  22. Lorraine Kerubo Ogoti – January 11 – Toronto
  23. Shantel Njeri – January 5 – Subukia Nakuru
  24. Maureen Monchari – January 3 – Kisii county
  25. Maureen Aoko – January 2 – Siaya County

