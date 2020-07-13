Woman Rep kneels down as she pleads with her constituents to support Raila

Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru had to kneel down at a public gathering as she sought to convince her constituents to support the union between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The incident happened on Sunday as Waruguru met residents and distributed water tanks at her backyard.

BABA NI BABA

Waruguru, who was previously a staunch ally of Deputy President William Ruto, appeared at pains to explain her new political path.

She warned her residents that failure to support President Kenyatta and Odinga could lead them to the opposition.

“Raila has been in the opposition and wishing to join government. We also have to join him in government because the alternative is to go and suffer in the opposition. Uhuru is the President, Baba (Raila) ni baba and I am your mother,” she said.

CHANGE OF HEART

She also sought an assurance that the Laikipia residents will warmly welcome President Kenyatta when he visits the area.

“This place is for everyone and every tribe, whether rich or poor. If Baba wants to come we will welcome him. Have we also agreed that when (President) Uhuru comes to open the Railway you will welcome him?” she posed to her constituents.

Waruguru appears to have had a change of heart since she visited Odinga at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi a few months back.