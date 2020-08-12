Woman in court for taking Sh15m mortgage with forged signatures





A senior manager with Mars Wringley’s company who allegedly faked a management consultant’s signature claiming he was her spouse and took out a mortgage for a Sh15 million property in Ngong is facing forgery.

Jane Muthoni Kariuki is accused of forging David Kimeli Mugun’s signature appended on a spousal consent mortgage application document presented to NCBA bank on November 4 last year.

She is accused of forging Mugun’s signature appearing on the document named Mugun as her spouse on November 4 last year with intent to deceive.

Mugun did not sign, and was not aware that Kariuki had listed him as her husband in the document he purportedly signed.

Kariuki was accused of faking Mugun’s signature with intent to deceive.

She is also accused of forging an advocate’s signature appended to the form.

The document is purported to have been signed by lawyer George Bwoyere of Akoto and Akotoa advocates on November 4 last year.

Kariuki is also accused of uttering a false document after she presented the spousal consent form to the bank falsely naming Mugun as her spouse.

She denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki of Kibera law courts.