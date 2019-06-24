UNMASKED: Here is the woman who is claiming Sonko ‘impregnated’ and dumped her

After strongly refuting claims of impregnating and abandoning a 19-year-old student at Kenyatta University, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has now revealed details of his alleged ‘baby mama’.

On Friday, Sonko offered Sh5 million to anyone with information of the student whose story was published in a local blog with claims that the governor impregnated then dumped her.

But on Saturday, Sonko said he had established that the woman, identified as student named Dorah Ngui, is not a Kenyan, but a South African national.

“I am through with my intelligence. The so-called Kenyan lady, a 19-year-old Kenyatta University student, Dorah Ngui, I am accused to have impregnated, turns out to be a South African national who has never been to Kenya. I have never been to South Africa for the last six years. Was the impregnation through osmosis?” posed Governor Sonko.

THE SUSPECTS

“Two of the suspects behind this malicious propaganda to tarnish my name have already been profiled and will be arrested soon. One is directly connected to a communications boss of a powerful principal secretary; and from his phone communication analysis, he communicates with two prominent leaders in Nairobi,” Sonko further revealed.

He also shared the woman’s Instagram profile as talytallice_reine_des_coeurs.

On Saturday, the governor termed the claims as a fabrication and a diversionary tactic and went on to reply curious followers who wanted further details on the said pregnancy.

“I am a man who respects himself and don’t mess around with students and under 20s. I do not date small girls and those who know me well will tell you that I prefer well endowed, well rounded, curvy, 3D, plus size beautiful divas like the First Lady of Nairobi,” said the governor.