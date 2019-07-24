With Johnnie Walker on the table, Sonko ‘prays’ for Revenue Bill – VIDEO

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had a faux pas on Tuesday night when he purportedly knelt to pray for the Division of Revenue Bill with what looks like a bottle of whisky on the table.

The governor went live on his Facebook page from his office where he is seen with a number of other people, all kneeling and hands raised.

Gospel music can be heard in the background. He captioned the video: “Praying for the division of revenue bill.”

However, on the table, a box of a Johnie Walker Black Label is carefully placed next to several bottles of soft drinks.

SHUT-DOWN

County governments are staring at a shut-down if the National Assembly, Senate and National Treasury keep delaying the passage of the Division of Revenue Bill.

Governors particularly accused the National Assembly of ignoring the Senate while passing the bill.

Chief Justice David Maraga on Tuesday urged governors, senators and MPs to give dialogue a chance before allowing the Supreme Court to intervene on the Division of Revenue Bill.

In the bill that was tabled on Thursday last week, Senators want counties allocated Sh335 billion, escalating the feud with the National Assembly that insists on Sh316 billion.