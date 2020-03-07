Join our Telegram Channel
Winnie Odinga dedicates her 30th birthday to late brother Fidel

By Sylvania Ambani March 7th, 2020 1 min read

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s last born daughter, Winnie Odinga, is turning 30 years today and she has chosen a special way to commemorate the day.

Winnie has dedicated the day to her late brother Fidel Odinga who died on January 4, 2015.

She reminisced about their time together while he was still alive and how celebrating her birthday usually brings back those memories.

“On a day like this I think deeply about my brother. As I celebrate another year around the sun, I pray for eternal guidance. Rest peacefully bro, I’ve finally reached #Detty30,” Winnie tweeted.

Fidel, the eldest son of Odinga, was found dead in his house at Windy Ridge, Karen after a night out with friends.

He was found dead by his wife who in turn called Fidel’s parent’s in panic.

Born in 1973, the late Fidel was married to an Eritrean woman Getachew Bekele, with whom they had one child.

Fidel’s three siblings are Rosemary, Raila Junior and Winnie.

