Winners and losers of Uhuru’s big broom

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday made changes to his cabinet in a move that left Kenyans deep in thoughts.

So who are the winners and losers of these decisions?

LOSERS

1. Tangatanga brigade

Deputy President William Ruto’s Tangatanga wing of the ruling Jubilee Party has, without a doubt, been severely affected by the changes. The sacking of Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, a Ruto loyalist, explains best. “I have endured a lot of humiliation (serving in government) and only God and my immediate family know how this made me feel,” he said.

WINNERS

1. Sports Federation bosses

The transfer of Kirimi Kaberia from the sports to mining docket is certain to excite several federation heads. Why? Over the past year, Football Kenya Federation (FKF), Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) and Athletics Kenya (AK) officials have accused Kaberia of refusing to fund their activities. Kaberia is also on the spot for failing to renovate stadiums despite the Treasury pumping millions of shillings in the project.

2. Youth

In a move that has excited the youth on social media, President Kenyatta appointed the youthful Zacharia Kinuthia and Nadia Abdalla as Chief Administrative Secretaries.

3. Election losers

As usual, President Kenyatta found time and slots to reward aspirants who lost in past elections. Mutahi Kagwe has been nominated as Health CS, while Wavinya Ndeti and Linah Jebii Kilimo have also made a comeback to the limelight after failing to capture political seats.

4. Newbies

The little known ones too have benefited. They include Solomon Kitungu, Simon Nabukwesi, Jwan Ouma, Winnie Guchu, Munina Bonaya.