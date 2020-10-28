Willy Paul joins DP Ruto’s ‘Hustler Nation’





Singer Willy Paul seems to have joined Deputy President William Ruto’s political camp after the two met at the DP’s Karen official residence on Wednesday.

According to Dr Ruto, he agreed to form a partnership with the former gospel singer to help boost the creative economy.

In addition to this, the DP said he was looking to invest in the creative arts sector to help the youth achieve their dreams in music, dance and drama.

“During an engagement with Wilson Abubakar Radido, popularly known as Willy Paul of the popular hit song “Sitolia”. We agreed to partner in our journey to make the creative economy flourish, Karen Nairobi County,” tweeted Dr Ruto.

“We are investing in the dreams of young people through creative arts with the appreciation that music, dance, drama, and more can promote positive and powerful economic and social transformation in our society,” he went on.

Dr Ruto appears to be eyeing the entertainment industry and celebrities to include in his presidential campaign strategy as he seeks to replace Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Earlier this month he met with Gengetone music group Wakali Wao, following the music video to their song titled ‘Mboka ni Mboka’.

The video to the jam released last month incorporated various video clips from Ruto’s ‘hustler’ campaign that he has been popularising across the country to bolster his 2022 presidential bid.

He spoke to the group about featuring in their remixed music video.

The DP is eyeing the presidency in the 2022 general election and has already started campaigns under his the “hustler nation” brand.