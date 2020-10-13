Willy Paul claims responsibility for teen socialite Shakila’s arrest





Singer Willy Paul on Tuesday claimed that he is behind 19-year-old socialite Shakila’s arrest.

Paul took to social media and shared a police OB No: 03/13/10/2020 from Mlolongo police station and claimed that he was the one that got Shakila into police custody.

The Njiwa singer alleges that the young socialite, whose lewd clip went viral over a week ago, tried to forcefully gain entry into his house in Mlolongo on Monday night.

In the post, Willy Paul indicated that the estate security noticed that someone was trying to break into his house and when he was called to check he found that it was her.

According to him, he reported the matter at Mlolongo police station and Shakila was arrested for trespassing.

“Hi I would like to address an issue that occurred yesterday at my residence at around 12 midnight. The estate security noticed a lady at my gate that was forcefully trying to enter my house (she did). They informed me immediately and I went only to find out that it’s the “Famous Shakilla.”

He added: “I have also handed over the CCTV footage and a few popular names of the people she mentioned she is working for to the authorities for further investigation. Kindly put me and my family in your prayers, it’s not safe for me anymore. Be blessed.”

This comes hours after Shakila took to Instagram to confirm that she had been detained by police.

The teen turned into an overnight sensation with scandalous claims over her sexual escapades with several Kenyan celebrities including Willy Paul.

Kenyan international footballer Victor Wanyama threatened to sue Shakila, but she apologised for mentioning rapper Khaligraph Jones while Otile Brown is yet to issue any comment on the matter.

Read: Wanyama now asks DCI to investigate ‘sex-for-cash’ video

She made the claims in a live interview with vlogger Xtian Dela, real name Arthur Mandela.

The seemingly daring 19-year-old has stood by her revelations in the live Instagram session with Dela.

“I’m being forced to do this public apology cause I damaged @khaligraph_jones public image by whatever that I said yesterday due to influence of alcohol and reverse psychology. Papa Jones am sorry. The rest mentioned were true.”