Willis Raburu’s alleged new lover says she doesn’t even know the TV presenter

A woman whose pictures have been making rounds on social media as the new girlfriend of Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu has denied the allegations.

The hot chick identified as Miva Noella (Instagram name) was widely rumoured to be the woman behind Raburu’s marital woes with his wife, Marya Prude.

THE TRUTH

But Noella now says she has never met Raburu and at first she saw no need to reply to the allegations before she eventually got tired of the many DM’s being directed her way.

“Hi everybody, I didn’t feel the need to reply to this lie, but I’m getting exhaustingly many DMs asking me about this, and everyone deserves to know the truth. I want to let every Kenyan reading this that I don’t know the guy Twitter is portraying me to know. Thanks,” wrote Miva Noella.

Before she posted on her Insta-story, Noella had talked to blogger Edgar Obare after he reached out to her.

As seen on the screenshot shared by Obare, the lady reveals that she learnt about the story through friends who shared links to tweets claiming she was the other woman.

SEPARATED

“I am crying right now everybody is sending me that. I don’t even know the guy. Like how can people just bad mouth somebody they never even met,” she told the blogger.

Nairobi News has established that Raburu and his wife separated immediately after they lost their daughter, Adana, earlier on this year.

The couple has been having issues even during the early days of the pregnancy as Marya Prude accused the TV presenter of cheating.

Further Nairobi News has learnt that Raburu is currently dating a Ugandan woman who is his colleague at Royal Media Services. Apparently, Raburu has been frequenting the woman’s place in Langa’ta.