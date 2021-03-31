Wife Material will be back in two weeks – Eric Omondi





Comedian Eric Omondi has announced that his controversial “Wife Material” Youtube show will make a comeback in the next two weeks after its suspension earlier this month.

Omondi said the show will resume after it was suspended when he was arrested by DCI and KFCB officers alongside 15 of his cast members for sharing unauthorized content on social media.

Following the drama, the KFCB boss ordered for the arrest of Omondi and the contestants for violating provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya.

They were later released on a Sh50,000 police bond each as they awaited arraignment but later struck an out-of-court settlement with KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua on the way forward.

Mutua ordered Omondi to pull down the said videos from his social media platforms.

“We received an apology and request from Eric Omondi for an out of court settlement of the case against him, but apparently the explicit videos are still circulating on his social media platforms. The pornographic videos MUST be taken down by 8 am Monday, March 15, 2021, otherwise. . .” Mutua said in a tweet.

Omondi bowed to Mutua’s pressure and suspended production of the online show.

The comedian shared the information on the show’s return on his Instagram page as he revealed that the drama that caused season two of his “Wife Material” show to be suspended was scripted.

He shared a video showing the behind the scenes of what was believed to be a real fight between the contestants during his birthday party.

“And all of you guys actually believed these girls fought🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 When you hear me say #PresidentOfEntertainmentAfrica Best Believe!!!!,” Omondi captioned the video.

In a video clip Omondi had shared on social media then, contestants from Tanzania led by singer Gigy Money and Sumaiyah were seen fighting Kyler Jeycman, who was seated next to him forcing police officers and stewards providing security at the club to intervene.