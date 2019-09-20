Why Sarah Wairimu has boycotted reading of slain Tob Cohen’s will

The Widow of the murdered Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen now says she will not attend the planned opening of her late husband’s will scheduled for today.

Sarah Wairimu, through her lawyer Philip Murgor, alleged the will has been “severely compromised” and for that she will not be part of the will opening.

They allegation is based on a recent newspaper article in a local daily that claimed Cohen left to his sister Gabriel van Straten a Sh400 million villa in Nairobi.

“It is evident that the confidential nature of the will you claim to possess or any others for that matter has been severely compromised, to the extent that our client has instructed us to inform you that she does not wish to participate in any related process,” says Sarah, in a letter dated September 19, 2019, read the letter by her lawyer.

“Our client is well aware, that any purported wills must be proved through an appropriate application to the High Court for probate to determine their validity. In the circumstances, we have been instructed not to attend the proposed opening of the will,” the letter went on to read.

COHEN’S WILL

The letter is addressed to Kirundi & Company Advocates, which holds Cohen’s will, and also copied to the late tycoon’s brother Bernard Cohen, sister Gabriel van Straten and lawyer Danstan Omari.

They have also question why Omari has been invited for the opening of the will. “We question why .Omari Danstan Mogaka has been invited,” asked the lawyer.

Kirundi & Company Advocates had earlier on Thursday invited Wairimu and her lawyer as well as Gabrielle, Bernard and Mr Omari to a will opening session at their offices at 11:30am.

“We shall be opening the Will of the late Tob Cohen in our offices at 11.30 am tomorrow (Friday) in our chambers,” read the invitation letter.