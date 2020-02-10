Why Moi never carried his trademark ‘Fimbo ya Nyayo’ to church

The late retired President Daniel arap Moi will be remembered for his trademark ‘Fimbo ya Nyayo’.

Even in death, his famous ivory baton has remained in his right hand at the Parliament building where his body has been lying for members of the public to view and pay their final respects.

During his lifetime, Mzee Moi carried his most recognizable symbol of authority everywhere he went, except one place, church.

Moi attended church service at the AIC Milimani, Nakuru or Kabarak for years. On such occasions, he only carried a Bible and a Hymnbook.

“The former president used to leave his fimbo in the car and walk into church with a Bible, just like an ordinary member of the church,” said Silas Yego, retired Bishop AIC.

Bishop Yego got an opportunity to work with Moi for 18 years and according to him, Mzee’s favorite verse was Galatian 2:20 (I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.)

According to the retired Bishop, Moi’s favorite Hymn was And Can it Be That I Should Gain whose first verse goes:

And can it be that I should gain

An interest in the Savior’s blood

Died He for me, who caused His pain

For me, who Him to death pursued?

Amazing love! How can it be

That Thou, my God, shouldst die for me?

Amazing love! How can it be

That Thou, my God, shouldst die for me?

Moi donated the piece of land where the AIC Church Milimani stands during the 100 years celebrations of the church.

“President Moi had an idea, we were celebrating 100 years of AIC and he wanted something built to remember the 100 years of AIC. He gave us the plot, then we got a tent and chairs from State House and we stated worshipping here,” Bishop Yego said.

On December 5, 2002, the former president officially opened the doors of the AIC Church in Milimani.

Bishop Yego says that during his presidency, Moi desisted from using the church platform to share political messages.

“Moi was very disciplined, he could not use the church to say anything unless he wanted to share testimonies. He knew church was for spiritual matters so if he had a testimony to share he would stand in the church but if he had any public issue he could just come here (outside the church) and say it,” Yego said.

His Bible, Hymnbook and military uniform are now on display at the Parliament building next to where his body is laying in state.