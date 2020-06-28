Why Miguna has cancelled K24 interview

Exiled Kenyan politician Miguna Miguna has cancelled his interview with K24 TV which was scheduled for Sunday evening.

Miguna, who was to be interviewed by Anne Kiguta on The Punchline, said there was a last-minute attempt to dilute “important” issues he intended to discuss.

“I’ve cancelled my appearance after your last-minute attempt to dilute the important national issues @AnneKiguta and I had agreed to discuss on #Punchline. I know despot Uhuru Kenyatta owns @K24Tv and has pulled a fast one. I’m not willing to compromise my principles,” Miguna tweeted.

According to a post by K24 on social media, the lawyer was to speak, among other things, the impending referendum in Kenya and the road ahead for the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He is a household name and barely needs any introduction. The firebrand lawyer and politician @MigunaMiguna once again graces #Punchline to speak on his take on Kenya’s road ahead amid Covid-19 pandemic, talk of a referendum and reopening the economy. Don’t miss out. @AnneKiguta,” K24 tweeted.

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiiru had also been slated to discuss the impeachment saga of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on the show.