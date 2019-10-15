Why Kenyans are outraged by ex-MP Mary Wambui’s new appointment

Kenyans cannot comprehend why President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed former Othaya Member of Parliament Mary Wambui to be the Chairperson of the National Employment Authority for the next three years.

A special Gazette Notice of October 14, announced that Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani had appointed the former MP, Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso’s widower Edwin Jacob Abonyo and several others to State appointments.

Wambui takes over the from Ms Winnie Pertet who served as NEA chair from its inception till the end of her term.

The authority was established in April 2016 by an act of Parliament to replace the National Employment Bureau (NEB).

Leading the disgruntled voices condemning Wambui’s appointment is Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga who, in a Facebook post, claimed that the former MP has limited knowledge on the intricate challenges unemployed graduates are grappling with .



The post opened a floodgate of sharp criticism from the online community on the decision to appoint Wambui to the position.

So former MP Mary Wambui has been appointed to head Kenya National Employment Authority! When you think you’ve seen it all and nothing can surprise you anymore, the government pulls another one! The consistency and dedication towards failure by this government is just shocking. — #TeamMwalimuDida (@mwalimu_dida) October 14, 2019

Govt keeps telling jobless youths to start their own businesses while it gives it’s jobs to fossils. How on earth is a jobless youth struggling for food and rent supposed to start a biz. Should we sell our kidneys and testicles? Shame on Mary Wambui and President Uhuru Kenyatta. — THE INCREDIBLY TERRIBLE! (@allen_arnold) October 14, 2019

ok there’s the first shock. You mean we actually have a National Employment Authority that has been concealed from us? is this not a duplication of Public Service Commission Second shock. ati who has been appointed? Mary Wambui the very same?? sawa pic.twitter.com/FlcwsN5t2G — #AintNobodyGotTime4ThisSh*t (@yourspenfully) October 14, 2019

Uhuru had the single moment to redeem his promises for the youth and Kenyans at large by appointing Eliud Kipchoge or Brigid Kosgei in place of Mary Wambui and Edwin Laboso. He has chosen the mediocre path by appointing based on friendship and political patronage. — Mukami (@Mukami_Mungai) October 14, 2019

Honestly, someone should talk to our dear President. How can we grow our economy by recycling these old MPs?He should at least try one of us. We’re now lacking direction. Likes of Mary Wambui should be providing food security uko ushago by doing farming. They’re old. Acha walime! — Sammy Mohammed 🇰🇪 (@Mohasamuel) October 14, 2019

Mary wambui 69 appointed chairperson National employment authority..wow Uhuru na vijana — KurgatDouglas (@douglas_kurgat) October 14, 2019