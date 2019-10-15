Join our WhatsApp Channel
Why Kenyans are outraged by ex-MP Mary Wambui’s new appointment

By Hilary Kimuyu October 15th, 2019 2 min read

Kenyans cannot comprehend why President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed former Othaya Member of Parliament Mary Wambui to be the Chairperson of the National Employment Authority for the next three years.

A special Gazette Notice of October 14, announced that Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani had appointed the former MP, Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso’s widower Edwin Jacob Abonyo and several others to State appointments.

Wambui takes over the from Ms Winnie Pertet who served as NEA chair from its inception till the end of her term.

The authority was established in April 2016 by an act of Parliament to replace the National Employment Bureau (NEB).

Leading the disgruntled voices condemning Wambui’s appointment is Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga who, in a Facebook post, claimed that the former MP has limited knowledge on the intricate challenges unemployed graduates are grappling with .


The post opened a floodgate of sharp criticism from the online community on the decision to appoint Wambui to the position.

