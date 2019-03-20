Join our WhatsApp Channel
Why Kenyans are mad with Uhuru for empathising with cyclone victims

By Amina Wako March 20th, 2019 2 min read

Kenyans on Twitter are extremely angry with President Uhuru Kenyatta for sending a message of condolences to the victims of the Cyclone Idai in Southern Africa.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, through his Twitter handle, on Wednesday sent a message of condolences to President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique and President Peter Mutharika of Malawi following the cyclone which has affected the two countries.

“To my friends Presidents @FNyusi, @edmnangagwa & Peter Mutharika, Kenya stands with you and your people as you mourn and recover from the destruction” part of President Kenyatta’s tweet read.

The message however only helped to stoke the anger of Kenyans on Twitter who reminded the president that they are Kenyans who are reportedly dying of hunger and starvation.

Several people have reportedly died of hunger-related complications in Baringo and Turkana County, while thousands are said to be facing starvation.

The region has faced food crises over the years even as the Government tries to downplay the gravity of the situation.

AFFECTED AREAS

Deputy President William Ruto has denied claims of hunger-related deaths in the affected areas.

Other counties at risk include Isiolo, Garissa, Wajir, Kilifi, Baringo, Marsabit, Tana River, Samburu. Mandera, Kitui, and Makueni.

So far President Kenyatta has not been drawn into the matter.

Here are some of the reactions by Kenyans on Twitter:

