Why Huduma Centres in Nairobi have been closed

Huduma Centres in Nairobi will be closed temporarily from July 14, to allow for fumigation.

The first branch to be closed is Huduma Centre GPO located in the Central Business District.

A statement shared by the Ministry of Public Services said that it is due to the high number of customer traffic currently being experienced, and the daily increase in infection rates in Nairobi.

The statement, however, did not say when it will be reopened. Other branches in the city will also be closed for fumigation.

“Taking into account the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Nairobi in the past week and the high number of customer traffic we are experiencing, we will be temporarily closing Nairobi Huduma Centres for fumigation,” read part of the statement.

“We will start with Huduma Centre GPO on 14/07/2020. Kindly look out for the closing dates of the other Nairobi Huduma Centres on our social media platforms.”

Huduma Centres in Nairobi resumed services on July 3 after downscaling services for three months.