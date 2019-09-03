Why Boniface Mwangi is against Mariga’s candidature in Kibra by-election

Award winning photojournalist-cum-human rights activist Boniface Mwangi has warned the people of Kibra from electing McDonald Mariga to Parliament in the forthcoming Kibra by election.

Mwangi, who vied for the Starehe parliamentary seat in 2017 and lost, gave Stahere and Langata as examples of ‘poorly’ led constituencies due to the leaders they elected.

His sentiments came after the Jubilee Party’s National Elections Board settled on the former Kenya international footballer as their nominee for the Kibra parliamentary race from a list of 16 other aspirants.

Mwangi went on to accuse Mariga of being a bad role model to the youth following the footballer’s betting endorsement.

“Kibra people, learn from Starehe and Langata. They decided to elect socialites and they’re now suffering. Mariga’s contribution to the Kenyan youth was to get them addicted to gambling. He has billboards across Kenya promoting betting. Don’t send such a person to parliament. Be wise,” Mwangi tweeted.

BAD LEADERS

Mwangi, on several occasions, has blamed the people of Starehe for their choice of leader.

In one instance, just months after the 2017 election, Mwangi mocked the Starehe constituents when they complained about the poor state road at the Gikomba market.

A Gikomba trader said “Tumejaribu kufwata mheshimiwa, haonekani…” to which Mwangi replied “Ako kwa night clubs aki-perform, if they can’t access the clubs, they can watch his music on YouTube.”