Kenyans want to know who cut down Wangari Maathai’s tree

Nobel Peace laureate the Wangari Maathai and (right) the stump of the cut tree. AFP PHOTO





Kenyans on social media have reacted with anger to a picture of the stump of a tree which was planted in memory of the late Nobel Laurate Prof Wangari Maathai in 2011.

The picture shows the tree’s stump next to a plaque inscribed with the name of the late professor and tree planter’s name which is is however blurred.

The person(s) who took and shared the picture neither identified the location of where the tree had been planted nor the person(s) responsible for cutting it down.

The late Prof Maathai, who died on 2011, was the first African Woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, in 2004.

CONSERVATION

She won the award for her campaigns to promote conservation, women’s rights and for championing for democracy.

Because she opposed cutting down trees, when she died her remains were placed in a bamboo-frame coffin, made of water hyacinth and papyrus reeds and draped with a Kenyan flag.

After the funeral, she was cremated at a private ceremony.

This is how Kenyans reacted on social media to the picture of the cut tree’s stump:

Whoever did this to what @WangariMaathai tried to protect with her body and soul shall never rest. Her spirit shall always haunt you. pic.twitter.com/tHzK0FJXp5 — Mukami Wa Embu 🇰🇪 (@MukamiWaEmbu) February 23, 2019

This is so heartbreaking and an insult to the spirit of Wangari maathai! @Asmali77 @MPyusufhassan pic.twitter.com/Bt8cFiWkGk — The Kamukunji Voice (@kamukunjivoice) February 23, 2019

How sad. They may cut the tree, but the Spirit of the great Prof Wangari Mathaai lives on. https://t.co/VGQ8AWAzjS — Murefu (@Kimutu_Kikubwa) February 23, 2019

It appears someone cut down a tree planted in memory of Nobel Laureate Prof Wangari Maathai, an ENVIRONMENTALIST 😡 pic.twitter.com/neqAhlW4j2 — FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) February 23, 2019

Apparently so some just decided to bring down a tree planted in memory of PROF WANGARI MATHAI pic.twitter.com/55TQTUEcWA — Sammy Bruz🇰🇪 (@Moha_Sammy) February 23, 2019

Someone should be charged with destroying a national monument/subjected to a mental evaluation.

Wonder if whoever held that power – saw ever heard of Wangari. — KirauniLucy (@LucyKirauni) February 23, 2019

Shameful acts that break my heart. 💔 Professor Wangari Maathai always said; “We are called to assist the Earth heal her wounds and in the process heal our own.” but we are now doing the contrary : but remember, “If you destroy nature, nature will destroy you.”🌍🍀🌍🍀 pic.twitter.com/9rwI7z0ctN — Elizabeth Wathuti (@lizwathuti) February 23, 2019

This is an Insult to the late Prof Wangari Mathai.

My her soul rest in peace 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IDxES6NAgJ — Thaii 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@PapaJesse4) February 23, 2019

Help find this place and place it with 100 more trees this is sad … let’s advance the late Professor Wangari Maathai legacy pic.twitter.com/Ov5TwOrEYz — jane njeri @misstourismnyeri (@janenje70572628) February 23, 2019