Kenyans want to know who cut down Wangari Maathai’s tree

February 24th, 2019 2 min read

Kenyans on social media have reacted with anger to a picture of the stump of a tree which was planted in memory of the late Nobel Laurate Prof Wangari Maathai in 2011.

The picture shows the tree’s stump next to a plaque inscribed with the name of the late professor and tree planter’s name which is is however blurred.

The person(s) who took and shared the picture neither identified the location of where the tree had been planted nor the person(s) responsible for cutting it down.

The late Prof Maathai, who died on 2011, was the first African Woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, in 2004.

CONSERVATION

She won the award for her campaigns to promote conservation, women’s rights and for championing for democracy.

Because she opposed cutting down trees, when she died her remains were placed in a bamboo-frame coffin, made of water hyacinth and papyrus reeds and draped with a Kenyan flag.

After the funeral, she was cremated at a private ceremony.

This is how Kenyans reacted on social media to the picture of the cut tree’s stump:

