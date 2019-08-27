When DP Ruto and Kabogo reported each other to Uhuru – VIDEO

Deputy President William Ruto and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo at the weekend got an opportunity to report each other to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The occasion was the burial of Benga musician John De’Mathew and as is the tradition, politics took center stage.

It all started when Kabogo took the microphone to address the mourners.

The former governor noted that it was only two years after the elections but some politicians were already campaigning for the 2022 elections.

He went as far as admonishing the DP and opposition leader Raila Odinga, asking them to stop the politicking until 2022.

“Tutulize kidogo maneno ya siasa ya miaka ya 2022 ile tuweze kupata maendeleo, manufaa iende kwa mwananchi wenyewe. Na wale jamaa ambaye wanaweza tuliza hii ni wawili,” Kabogo said.

NOT TRUE

“Ni viangozi wa Kenya na tunawapenda… Mheshimiwa Raila Odinga akiwa moja wao. Mwingine ni deputy wetu. Tunakupenda ajabu, lakini tutulize boli,” Kabogo went on amid cheers and laughter.

When it was the DP’s turn to address the mourners, he promptly hit back at Kabogo.

“Saa zingine (Kabogo) ni mchokozi, kwa sababu sasa amekuja kunistaki kwako (Uhuru Kenyatta). Ati mimi huwanga nafanya siasa. Sasa bwana Kabogo… Mheshimiwa Rais nataka nikuambie hiyo maneno Kabogo amesema si ukweli. Kama kuna wanafanya siasa, ni wengine, sio mimi,” Ruto said leaving the mourners in stitches.

However, when it was time for the president to speak, he did not answer the two leaders.