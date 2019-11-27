Join our WhatsApp Channel
What was the joke that tickled Uhuru so much which Ruto missed?

By Sylvania Ambani November 27th, 2019 1 min read

A video capturing one moment during the launch of the BBI report when President Uhuru Kenyatta was so tickled while his deputy William Ruto, who was seated right next to him, maintained a stoic expression, has been shared on social media.

Whatever it was that so amused the president must have been very funny.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by KTN news anchor Lindah Oguttu, captured President Kenyatta almost falling off his seat with laughter.

Funnily enough (pun intended), seated next to him is his deputy, who by his facial expression, clearly sees nothing funny in the joke that is tickling the president’s funny bones.

And as the president rocked in his seat with laughter, the DP maintained a tired, blank face.

As you would expected, Kenyans on Twitter were left with all sorts of questions on the incident.

