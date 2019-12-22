What Murkomen ordered from ‘omufundi’ and what was delivered

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen was forced to respond to netizens after they made fun of his ‘oversize’ kitenge shirt.

Since Friday, pictures have been circulating on social media of Murkomen wearing what looks like an oversize shirt.

Netizens, while mocking him, shared a picture of a man in a fitting shirt similar in design to the one the the Jubilee Party senator was wearing.

In a collage they shared a picture of Murkomen in the oversize shirt next to that of the man in a well fitting shirt with the caption “What #murkomen ordered vs what the tailor delivered.”

Netizen implied that his tailor did not do a good job to match Murkomen’s expectations.

Responding cheekily to netizens, the vocal lawmaker admitted that he needs to grow some muscles to fit well into the shirt as purportedly suggested by his tailor while absolving him from blame.

“My tailor is saying the problem is not the design it’s me and that I should go and grow muscles. What do I tell him?” Murkomen tweeted.

