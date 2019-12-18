What Kenyans are saying about JKIA’s Christmas tree

A Christmas tree, or what appears to be one, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has become an object of fascination to Kenyans on Twitter.

The tree found at the centre of the airports parking lot, looks more like branches of a tree plastered together to form a tall tower.

It is decorated with an assortment of Christmas decorations with gift boxes placed underneath the tree.

But it is how the tree looks like that has KOT rattled.

KOT could not believe that an airport of JKIA’s stature could erect a flimsy Christmas tree.

The Christmas tree is a decorated tree that is normally used during the festive season celebrations.

Mainly cut off from pine or fig trees they are corn shaped with sprouting green leaves.

Here is what KOT had to say about the Christmas tree at JKIA.

Here’s a real Christmas tree vs JKIA mti wa sikukuu pic.twitter.com/BX4Um2ySMV — Kibet FLEX Kigen (@KibetKigen_) December 18, 2019

Christmas tree at JKIA!! Imagine its not a must, 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hfgXMYDIVO — Life of the Party (@DjProtegeKenya) December 18, 2019

If this is actually the Christmas tree at #JKIA.. someone please tell us who we should fire.. hii aibu ya shortcuts tumechoka nayo.. whoever got contacted to buy and decorate this tree..rudisha hiyo pesa immediately #KOT #KOTLoyals #KOTLOYAL #KOTLoyalsNiSisi #STOPTheseTHIEVES pic.twitter.com/dOE23OQzbs — Syombua A. Kibue 🇰🇪 (@Syombuak) December 18, 2019

Nikisema economy ni mbaya…msiulizemaswali mingi Hii ni Christmas tree ya JKIA….i mean jomo Kenyatta INTERNATIONAL airport. Kenya siami….!!! pic.twitter.com/5Fc6jU25li — Sarah Kelvin (@SarahKe06532328) December 18, 2019

But surely JKIA. A christmas tree of this kind to mark the festive season? pic.twitter.com/IzlCHGI23z — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) December 18, 2019

Someone to confirm how many millions have been used on this Christmas tree at JKIA! pic.twitter.com/Bn6z3LqAcH — Kaberia wa Kaberia (@Kaberia_jr) December 18, 2019