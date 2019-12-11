Join our WhatsApp Channel
What is Ruto and Kalonzo’s game plan?

By Nahashon Musungu December 11th, 2019 1 min read

Events in the past few weeks suggest that Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka may be considering a political union with Deputy President William Ruto.

First, DP Ruto’s allies on Tuesday released photos on social media showing the two politicians in a hearty chat.

Two, and perhaps more significant, Ukambani kingpin Johnstone Muthama on Wednesday declared that Ruto is best suited to become the country’s next president.

“He (Ruto) is the best suited to lead the country in 2022,” Muthama was quoted as saying by Citizen.

A prominent businessman and former Machakos Senator, Muthama is a known close ally of Musyoka.

He has represented the Wiper leader’s interests at several high profile political meetings and dealings including talks that formed the CORD and NASA Coalitions in 2013 and 2017.

A pact between Ruto and Kalonzo would automatically lead to a formal divorce between Kalonzo and ODM party leader Raila Odinga after a decade long political marriage.

But Odinga has in the recent past appeared to warm up to Governors Alfred Mutua and Charity Ngilu. These two politicians have well-documented political differences with Musyoka.

