‘Well done and may God protect you,’ Kenyans tell KDF after Lamu terror attack

Kenyans woke up on Sunday morning to the news of Al Shabaab attack at Manda Magogoni naval base in Lamu County.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) later updated Kenyans through their social media pages of the incident.

“This morning at around 5:30am an attempt was made to breach security at Manda Air Strip. The attempted breach was successfully repulsed. Four terrorist’s bodies have so far been found. The airstrip is safe,” read part of the statement.

Kenyans immediately started posting congratulatory messages and words of encouragement to KDF.

“Good job Kenya soldiers we love you guys and a pray for you guys GOD to protect you people,” Cleophas Kirwa commented.

“Unless you do something about this Boni Forest, the situation around Lamu is still questionable, we stand we and support every effort KDF is doing, Kenya is our only country, God protect you and our country as well,” Jacq Sparrow wrote.

“That’s good however we must maintain high level of alert to all the key installations now. continue your good work we are proud of you,” Otiende CK Clifford posted.

“Comb the area. kill every suspect you find. We can’t and will never negotiate with the terrorists. God strength to the KDF,” said Kiprutoh Ronoh.

“Thank you so much our gallant, dedicated, brave and persistent soldiers for containing the mayhem. God of all glory is with you, we condemn the attempt as we pray we may defeat them” Nico Korir wrote.

“You should also train us as civilians, this nation is not safe we must fight together to defend it… ama naota,” said Maureen Kogei.

“In our mass today we pray to God to give you strength. The enemy won’t succeed,” William K Cheruiyot posted.