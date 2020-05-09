Wealthy Kenyans increase appetite for Mercedes, Porsche and Range Rover

Unit sales for Land Rover (under Inchcape Kenya), increased to 12 from 11. Inchcape also sold eight BMW cars in the first quarter, having failed to obtain stocks in the previous period. The company, which sold two Jaguar cars in last year’s first quarter, did not sell any of the high-performance cars in the review period.

Porsche Centre Nairobi sold seven cars in the first three months of the year. It did not sell any cars in the corresponding period last year due to stock-outs. Bentley Nairobi also resumed sales with one unit, having also run out of stocks of the brands in the prior period.

While luxury car dealers recorded strong sales growth in the first quarter, they say demand has since collapsed due to the lack of bank financing and the spread of the coronavirus.

“Sales since April have been terrible,” an executive at one of the dealers told the Business Daily. “Banks are not lending and most of our customers rely on loans to fund their purchases.”

Besides lack of loans, the industry has also suffered from tighter checks on large cash transactions, with a bank deposit of $5,000 (Sh530,000) or more triggering questions on the sources of the money and the intended use.

High-end cars, whose prices can top the Sh30 million mark, are among the discretionary goods whose sales are expected to take a hit in an economy hard hit by restrictions to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

Government departments like the Judiciary, private companies and high-net-worth individuals are the buyers of luxury cars in the country. The government and private firms are currently implementing austerity measures to conserve cash while household wealth is taking a hit from reduced salaries and falling prices of assets such as properties.

The new vehicle market expects sales for the whole of 2020 to record its worst performance 15 years. The industry, comprising dealers such as Simba Corporation, Toyota Kenya and Isuzu East Africa, reported sales of 13,199 units last year. They now expect to move about 9,240 units this year, a level that will fall below lows of 9,451 units recorded in 2006.

“We expect the industry’s sales to fall by up to 30 percent this year,” Rita Kavashe, CEO of Isuzu East Africa, said in a recent interview.