WATCH: Selfie-obsessed man gets his fifteen minutes of fame on live TV

A man has become an internet sensation for pulling the most hilarious stunt during a live TV broadcast.

The incident happened while a journalist attached to South African news channel eNCA was reporting live on the situation in the streets of Johannesburg, following the current wave of xenophobic attacks in the country.

In the video, the reporter, surrounded by members of the public, is seen reporting with full concentration on her task.

However, one of the people standing close to her then decides not to let the moment of fame pass him by.

He goes ahead to try and document the moment on camera and uses his phone to take a selfie.

Anytime is selfie time. 😔 😢 😭 😂 pic.twitter.com/vUIWczegwv — Man’s Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) September 5, 2019

And that is not all. He goes as far as trying to get the best angle for the selfie by moving his extended hand in different directions right infront of the journalist.

Interestingly, the reporter goes on with her job unperturbed by man’s meddling.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, has received varied reactions from the online community.

“Anytime is selfie time,” tweeted @AdvBarryRoux.

“I like hw the journalists is minding her business,” said @ceekay.

“He is even looking for the perfect angle,” wrote @bandzandroses.

“Father God abantwana bakho, they’re on another level,” commented @kateR30.

“Once in a life time opportunity. You should grab it with both hands,” said @Mvelase.

“This journalist are going through a lot this time on,” responded @Boikanyo.

“And he’s so nonchalant about it. Come on chief,” said @terencemapfumo.