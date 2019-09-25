Watch moment Kipchumba Murkomen wails in pain following injury

A video highlighting the painful experience Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen went through when he recently suffered a shoulder injury has surfaced online.

In the 20-second clip, Murkomen is seen writhing in pain while rolling on the ground, and touching his right shoulder moments after the injury.

“Usishike, usishike. Ni uchungu (Don’t touch me please, it is painful),” the politician is heard telling a group of people keen to assist him.

The Senate Majority Leader dislocated his shoulder while playing for Bunge FC in a friendly match against the County Assembly of Kitui.

He has since had to be operated on to repair the damage.

LAST WEEK

“Last week I fell and tore my coracoclavicular ligament during a soccer game. Even in pain and having realised my collarbone was nearly protruding, I managed to protect myself from the dangers of poor first aid. I got to the hospital, surgery is done and now I’m fine,” the vocal politician clarified.

Kenyans have reacted differently to Murkomen’s plight, with some making fun and others praying for his quick recovery.