Watch moment Edwin Sifuna ‘predicted’ assault on Didmus Baraza and Khalwale

Was the attack on Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale premeditated?

That is the big question after a video making rounds on social media showed ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna talk about chasing away both Barasa and Khalwale during the Kibra by-election that took place on November 7, 2019.

Sifuna spoke in Kibra the Sunday before the by-election.

“Tarehe saba tunata kufurusha hawa kunguni wameingia huku wanataka kutusumbua. Na kuongezea ile amri Simba Arati alitoa, Mheshimiwa Simba arati na vijana wako, niko na international tender ya watu wawili. Wameniambia wao ni fit kama mimi wanaweza kukimbia 100 meters in 1 minute and 59 seconds,” Sifuna said.

Sifuna went on to mention the two people he wanted chased away from Kibra during the mini polls.

“Wa kwanza ni Didmus Baraza, nataka mtoe yeye Woodley mbio afike kule mwisho wa hii constituency 1 minute 59 seconds. Hiyo inaitwa Didmus Challenge, mumekubali hiyo? Sifuna asked.

The Violence meted out on Didmus Barasa, Boni Khalwale & other Jubilee Supporters, was premeditated, pre planned by Edwin Sifuna, Simba Arati, Babu Owino, Tj Kajwang & other Raila Odinga's Goons.

The Violence meted out on Didmus Barasa, Boni Khalwale & other Jubilee Supporters, was premeditated, pre planned by Edwin Sifuna, Simba Arati, Babu Owino, Tj Kajwang & other Raila Odinga's Goons.

He continued, “Mwingine ni Khalwale, pia yeye akimbie ile kitu wanahitaji ni pacesetters.”

On the day of the by-election, Khalwale was kicked out of Kibra by residents upon arrival in Laini Saba ward.

A video showed the former senator walking away from rowdy residents as they hurled stones and insults at him.

Barasa was also roughed up by rowdy individuals who first grabbed his signature maroon cap off his head, before slapping him several times as others shoved him.

The incident happened moments after Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati walked up to the MP and threatened to have him chased away.