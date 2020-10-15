Wanyama sues Xtian Dela, teen socialite Shakilla over sex claims

The 19-year-old socialite by the name Shakila who is in the center of Victor Wanyama's sex story. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Star footballer Victor Wanyama has sued a teenage socialite Shakilla, who recently claimed he had paid her Sh700,000 for sex.

In a petition before the High Court, the Harambee Stars captain sued Shakilla alias I Am Shakilla and blogger Arthur Mandela, popularly known as Xtian Dela.

“Take note that the Application dated 6th October 2020 has been fixed for hearing on 10th November 2020 at Milimani Law Courts at 9:00am in the forenoon or soon after in the High Court at Nairobi,” the petition reads in part.

“TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that if no appearance is made by yourself and your appointed advocate or someone authorised by law the matter will proceed and orders issued your absence notwithstanding.”

The matter stems from an interview on Instagram Live where Shakilla claimed to have been paid for sex by several Kenyan celebrities, including Wanyama.

But Wanyama, attached to Canadian club Montreal Impact, hit back by releasing a statement furiously refuting and condemning the ‘insulting’ allegations.

Shakilla has since apologised to Khaligraph Jones for mentioning his name in the list and insisted she had no apologies to make to the others.