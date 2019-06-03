Waititu cuts short speech after being heckled by crowd – VIDEO

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was on Sunday heckled by residents of Githurai in the presence of Deputy President William Ruto.

The DP’s entourage had made a stopover in Githurai on their way to attend a church service at St Veronica Catholic.

Before the incident, the leaders had been to Kahawa Wendani for another church service St Martin’s Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) and Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA), Kahawa Wendani.

At Githurai, when Baba Yao took to the podium he was roundly shouted down as he tried to address the crowd.

His efforts to get the crowd’s audience were only met with chants of “Hatutaki” and “Hakuna”.

ARRESTED

As the crowd continue to heckle him, Waititu kept saying, “Ni sawa, lakini kile nataka mjue… before he eventually cut short his speech.

The embattled Governor was arrested on May 23rd and taken to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices for questioning over corruption allegations in Kiambu County.

According to a statement by EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak, the commission is investigating Waititu for the irregular award of tenders valued at Sh588 million to companies associated with Waititu and his immediate family.

Mbarak said preliminary investigations showed that contractors paid money to senior county officials, their companies or relatives through proxies.



