Waiguru threatens to sue King Kaka for defaming her in ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru wants rapper Kennedy Ombima aka King Kaka to pull down his Wajinga Nyinyi composition and offer an apology for defaming her.

The governor, through Kiragu Wathuta and Company Advocates, in a letter sent to King Kaka on December 15, 2019, wants the rapper to within 48 hours to offer a full unconditional admission of liability in writing.

“Our instructions from you which we hereby do the compliance of the conditions set hereafter within 48 hours of the date of the receipt of the date of time of dispatch hereof; that you offer unequivocal unqualified and unreserved retraction as well as an apology to our client subject to review and approval,” reads the letter, which puts the artiste on notice of a fresh suit in every redistribution of the song.

According to the governor the artiste made reference to her in the song in a highly defamatory way, which depicts her as extremely corrupt and has been engaged in the theft of public funds at NYS, which she states is not true.

She adds that the lyrics suggests that she is not fit to be the Kirinyaga Governor and that she was elected as a result of taking advantage of the gullibility of the people of Kirinyaga County, something she says has lowered the regard and esteem in which she is held by the right thinking members of public.

“You ought to have known that despite extensive investigations and several prosecutions in relation to the loss of funds at NYS, our client has never been charged in a court of law as an accused person in relation to NYS or any other scandal and that she has been persistently and publicly demanded full investigations of the matters relating to the NYS affairs and there has been no evidence whatsoever of her culpability availed to or obtained by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Corruption on any allegations pertaining to the NYS affairs,” the demand letter states.

Waiguru says that the release of the song has occasioned ‘grave irreparable and permanent damage to her reputation.’

She is also accusing King Kaka of using her name to gain popularity and to enhance the profits of publicity at the expense of her reputation.

POETIC MASTERPIECE

The song which was released on Saturday has earned King Kaka cheers and jeers in equal measure.

Among those who applauded King Kaka are former Presidential Aspirant Abduba Diba, Kenya Film and Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua and Constitutional lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi.

Dr Mutua termed the poetic composition a masterpiece and urged Kenyans to reflect on its message.

“Let people reflect on the message, but the fact that the rapper can do such production and walk scot-free is evidence that our democracy has come of age. Try that in Uganda or Rwanda and things will be different!” Dr Mutua wrote on Facebook.

Constitutional Lawyer Senior Counsel Abdullahi, offered his legal services to King Kaka in case a legal issue arose from the song.

“You just said the truth… nothing but the truth… if you need a lawyer for telling truth to power… give me a shout… #WajingaNyinyi” tweeted the lawyer.

Interestingly, Abdullahi has in the past represented Waiguru at the EACC over the NYS-related cases.

“Kenya has about 50 million citizens and less than 2,000 elective positions. Ironically, when Kenyans get the opportunity to vote, they always pick the worst possible choices then spend the following five years crying. #WajingaNyinyi is a good piece of activist art. Thank you,” Dida wrote.