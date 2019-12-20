Waiguru decides not to sue ‘confused attention-seeking’ King Kaka

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru has withdrawn her threats to sue rapper Kennedy Ombima aka King Kaka over his latest song titled Wajinga Nyinyi.

On Friday Governor Waiguru dismissed the musician as a ‘confused attention-seeking young man.’

Waiguru decision comes exactly four days after the governor threatened to sue the artiste for defaming her in the song.

“Having watched the antics of King Kaka in the last couple of days with reports of fake assassination attempts and DCI summons, I recognise that he’s a confused attention-seeking young man. I have therefore made the decision not to proceed with the King Kaka suit,” she posted on Facebook.

Governor Waiguru said that it is unfortunate that talented youth have accepted to be used by a clique of politicians to settle scores.

“As I have chosen in previous occasions of this nature, I will contend with their masters,” Waiguru said.

FAKE SUMMON

Earlier on, before Waiguru made the announcement, Nairobi lawyer Nelson Havi had released a statement on behalf of the musician, saying the song is not in any way defamatory.

The lawyer further stated that the four demands set out in Waiguru’s letter will not be met.

King Kaka released the hard-hitting song last weekend evoking loud applause and sharp criticism in equal measures.

In the heat of the Wajinga Nyinyi storm, King Kaka claimed that his life was in danger and even presented himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), which however denied ever summoning him.

DCI also hinted that the musician was perhaps just seeking cheap publicity.