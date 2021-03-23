Wahu celebrates positivity as she turns 41

Singer Wahu turned 41 on Monday and she took to her social media to celebrate her special day.

Wahu, wife to fellow singer Nameless, expressed gratitude to God as she turned a year older despite the difficult times occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic globally.

In her post on social media, the mother of two mentioned that she was grateful to her husband, family, friends and fans for the support they have shown her through the years.

“It’s my birthday guuuuyyysssss!!!! 🤩🤩🤩🤩 happy birthday to meeeeeeeeee!!!! 😁🎊🎂😁. I’m grateful to God for allowing me to see another year!! I’m grateful for my dear husband and daughters, my wonderful friends, and my amazing fans. Thank you for all the positivity you continue to show me both offline tukikutana na pia hapa online. May God bless you all abundantly,” she wrote on Instagram.

Her husband, Nameless, shared a video on his Instagram page preparing a meal for his wife to help her commemorate her 41st birthday.

In a different post he wrote, “Niko tu hapa na BIRTHDAY GAL namchanganisha kidogo!! Namwangalia Ndaaaaaani ya macho…. Nanimwambie😜”