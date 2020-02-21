Vigil planned for Lang’ata Road accident victim

Family and friends of a man who died in a freak road accident involving a Mercedes Benz last Saturday will hold a candle lighting memorial today.

The event to honour the late Abraham Kipronoh Koech alias Abuu will take place from 6pm at Deliverance Church Litein, in Kericho county.

Koech died in the accident that shocked the nation when the Mercedes Benz he was driving knocked down several trees near Sunshine Secondary School on Lang’ata Road.

Family and friends have been fundraising for the funeral that is set for Saturday, February 22, 2020, according to George Leleito Kiptoo the organiser of the fundraiser.

Request well-wishers

“He will be laid to rest on Saturday and at this time we humbly request well-wishers to contribute towards the burial,” he said.

As of the time of publishing the story, friends of the late Koech had contributed over Sh200,000 for his funeral.

Contradicting information emerged as soon as the accident took place with a section of social media users claiming that the late worked at the office of the Deputy President.

However, it later turned out that the owner of the car was David Kipruto Ronoh who was the second owner of the vehicle registration number KCX 734B.

Documents from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) listed Mr Ronoh as the second owner of the car; the first owner is Kevine Kipkirui.

Some media outlets had initially reported that Mr Ronoh had died in the accident but Nairobi News can authoritatively report that he was not inside the car when the accident happened.

A police report on the accident revealed that the vehicle landed on a perimeter fence where it caught fire and was extensively damaged, trapping the late Koech inside.

His body was later moved to the City Mortuary.

A statement released on Sunday afternoon by Weston Hotel over the incident revealed that Koech was asked not to drive the car as he was intoxicated but he ignored.