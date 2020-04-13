Utawezana? Moral cop now targets Femi One, Mejja viral song

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua has hinted at plans by the board to ban viral ‘Utawezana’ hit by Femi One and Mejja.

According to the moral cop, the song is ‘shallow, bizarre sexual perversion’ and lashed out at media houses for what he termed as promoting indecency in the name of creativity.

“It’s worse when mainstream media begins to glorify such dirty content by giving the creators airtime on TV or Radio,” Mutua said.

Mutua said the KFCB Board would blacklist such artistes and share their names with ministries and government agencies to ensure they never contract them.

“Such people should not be considered as artistes but enemies of society and a threat to the well-being of our children. They should not benefit from any Government funds,” Mutua intimated.

The perverts who are creating such obscenity like "Nikikupea utawezana" should be ashamed of themselves. Media houses promoting such crap too are a disgrace. Artistes should be creating inspiring content to help combat COVID-19 pandemic, not promoting sexual perversion. — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) April 13, 2020

At a time when many Kenyans are at home because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mutua said such content lacked rigour and defies common decency.

“At a time of a national crisis like the Covid-19 pandemic, our artistes should focus on creating content that inspires hope and helps society to deal with the current challenges,” he added.

The single Utawezana became a viral sensation, thanks to social media platforms such as Tiktok and Twitter and the official music video has since attracted close to 2.5 million views on Youtube.